Coronavirus: NCDC Debunks Outbreak Rumors In Kano

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied reports that a case of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state.
This was following much news circulating on social media that a case has been recorded in the state.
In a tweet posted on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC says the report is fake and should be disregarded.
READ ALSO – Banky W Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The function went further to urge Nigerians to verify whatever they see and hear on their official website.
See The Post Here: