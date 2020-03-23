LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: NCDC Debunks Outbreak Rumors In Kano

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied reports that a case of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state.

This was following much news circulating on social media that a case has been recorded in the state.

In a tweet posted on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC says the report is fake and should be disregarded.

READ ALSO – Banky W Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The function went further to urge Nigerians to verify whatever they see and hear on their official website.

See The Post Here:

Coronavirus
NCDC’s Post

