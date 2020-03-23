Coronavirus: NCDC Debunks Outbreak Rumors In Kano

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied reports that a case of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state.

This was following much news circulating on social media that a case has been recorded in the state.

In a tweet posted on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC says the report is fake and should be disregarded.

The function went further to urge Nigerians to verify whatever they see and hear on their official website.

