Coronavirus: Osun Announces Ban On All Public Gatherings

Osun State Government has placed a ban on all gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place to curb Coronavirus pandemic.

This measure takes immediate effect and will be in place until further notice.

The ban will affect all schools in Osun, churches, mosques, night clubs and sports arenas among others.

The government, which advised the citizenry not to panic, especially because no case has been recorded in the state so far, noted that it arrived at the decision it took after wide consultations with health professionals and stakeholders in the health sector.