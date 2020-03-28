Metro NewsBusiness News

Coronavirus: Suspend VAT Immediately, Tinubu Tells FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu has called on the federal government of Nigeria to stop collecting  the Value Added Tax immediately as the nation battle coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a statement on Saturday, Tinubu called on the FG to suspend the tax for at least the next 2-4 months so as to lower import cost and help against shortage.

“Government should announce a tax credit or partial tax reduction for companies or firms. VAT should be suspended for the next two to four months. This will help lower import costs and protect against shortages.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

“We need to protect people from food shortages and high prices. As such, we must quickly improve farm-to-market delivery of agricultural produce. Also, the government should initiate a crash program to decrease spoilage of agricultural produce by construction of storage facilities in local marketplaces in and around major cities and towns throughout the country.”

