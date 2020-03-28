Coronavirus: Benue State Confirms First Case

Benue state government has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19.

The governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to newsmen today March 28, said the index case is a lady, Susan Okpe, who recently returned from the UK. He said she is presently undergoing treatment.

The governor said the name of the patient was disclosed so that anyone who might have had any contact with her within the last two weeks, should come forward for testing and isolation.

He appealed to residents of the state not to stigmatise the patient, rather support her and anyone who may have had close contact with her.