Fire Guts David Mark’s Residence In Benue State

The residence of a former Senate President, David Mark, in Otukpo town, Benue State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

According to reports, the fire spread from a nearby bush which shared border with the fence of Mark’s residence.

Two ambulance vehicles, as well as over 15 motorcycles parked in the premises, were reportedly burnt completely.

Read Also: Ortom Orders Investigation As Three Benue Family Members Die In room

According to report, frantic efforts by domestic staff to put out the fire yielded no result until the State Fire Service in Otukpo arrived.

Speaking on the incident, a staff who spoke to Daily Trust on thecondition of anonymity said, “We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried the more it continued to spread.

“It was when we noticed that we could not stop it from engulfing the guest house that we called in the Fire Service.”