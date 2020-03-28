General NewsWorld news

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

By Amaka Odozi

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

Amaka Odozi

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.

Coronavirus in china
Coronavirus In China

The city with population near 11million had crowds of passengers arrive at Wuhan train station on Saturday.

According to reports, people are being allowed to enter but not leave after the city saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and at least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.

Recent checks reveal the numbers have reduced dramatically.

The United States is now taking the lead with  nearly 105,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

However, China recently reported 54 new cases which it said were all imported.

As it battles to control cases coming from abroad, China has announced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits.

It is also limiting Chinese and foreign airlines to one flight per week, and flights must not be more than 75 percent full.

