How Nigerian Celebrities Reacted After Lagos Govt Advised Them To Self-Isolate

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Here is a recap of how your favorite celebrities reacted after the Lagos State Government directed all AMVCA attendees to go into self-isolation.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health took to Twitter to disclose that attendees of the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards were likely exposed to the novel coronavirus as an attendee tested positive.

Reacting to the news, Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Wellington revealed that they have gone into self-isolation prior to the announcement that a participant at the AMVCA tested positive for coronavirus.

Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi
Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi

Banky W wrote;

Mrs W and were already self-isolating since last week.. and here’s the thing… everyone else who attended the AMVCA’s should already have been doing the same.”

“Nigeria is tough… a lot of our people cannot afford to stay home because their daily food comes from being out, hustling on the streets for work. If you can afford to stay home and you have chosen not to, that’s either ignorance or wickedness, or both. And it’s not okay!!!”

Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who hosted the red carpet at the event, took to their social media page to reveal that they are also staying away from the public for the meantime.

 

Winner of the Best Dressed category athe the event, Mercy Eke took to Twitter to write;

“Already taking this seriously, our health is wealth🙏 let’s all do our best to save our country,”

See the post below:

Media personality, IK Osakioduwa has come out to deny the rumours that he contracted coronavirus and attended the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) award.

