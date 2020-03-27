General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: US Takes Lead As Country With Most Cases

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

On Friday morning, the South Africa Government reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak.This was announced...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Odion Ighalo: Chinese Club Move To Counter Man Utd Offer

Shanghai Shenhua of China have offered Nigeria International Odion Ighalo a whopping £400,000 (N180million) per week contract to stay...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Buhari Planning To Arrest And Infect Me With Coronavirus: Sowore Alleges

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged the federal government is plotting to rearrest and infect him...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Takes Lead As Country With Most Cases

The United States has overtaken China and Italy with most confirmed cases of coronavirus as over 85,500 Americans have...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus Forces Zimbabwe To Reintroduce Use Of US Dollars

Just a year after the Zimbabwean government outlawed the use of foreign currencies in local transactions, citizens have been granted permission to...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The United States has overtaken China and Italy with most confirmed cases of coronavirus as over 85,500 Americans have tested positive for the virus.

State-by-state figures published late on Thursday showed confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US had overtaken the 81,782 cases reported by China and 80,589 reported in Italy. The biggest outbreaks were confirmed in New York, New Jersey and California.

The US has recorded 1,300 coronavirus deaths, behind China with 3,291 and Italy with 8,215.

When asked about the recently confirmed cases of coronavirus at a White House briefing on Thursday afternoon, President Trump said it was “a tribute to the amount of testing that we’re doing”.

Trump said: “Number one, you don’t know what the numbers are in China. We are testing tremendous numbers of people.”

Vice-President Mike Pence also disclosed coronavirus tests were now available in all 50 states and more than 552,000 tests had been conducted nationwide.

The US President had set a much-criticised goal of Easter Sunday April 12, for reopening the country. This is coming after it was reported that over  3.3 million Americans lost their jobs because of coronavirus.

READ ALSO – Donald Trump Tested For Coronavirus; See Result

Trump said: “They [the American people] have to go back to work, our country has to go back, our country is based on that and I think it’s going to happen pretty quickly.

We may take sections of our country, we may take large sections of our country that aren’t so seriously affected and we may do it that way.

A lot of people misinterpret when I say go back – they’re going to be practising as much as you can social distancing, and washing your hands and not shaking hands and all of the things we talked about.”

Previous articleCoronavirus Forces Zimbabwe To Reintroduce Use Of US Dollars
Next articleCoronavirus: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Friday morning, the South Africa Government reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak.This was announced as the number of confirmed...
Read more

Coronavirus Forces Zimbabwe To Reintroduce Use Of US Dollars

World news Michael Isaac - 0
Just a year after the Zimbabwean government outlawed the use of foreign currencies in local transactions, citizens have been granted permission to pay for goods and services...
Read more

Clergyman In Pope’s Residence Infected With Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, a clergyman who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis has been infected with coronavirus.The Italian was reported Thursday to...
Read more

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed in a press statement signed...
Read more
- Advertisement -