One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

Verity Awala

China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted...
Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended...
Yobe Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has directed the shutdown of public and private schools in the...
Coronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread...
Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to...
China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted from person to person.

A man from the Yunnan province in China died on a bus on Monday after testing positive for hantavirus. About 32 co-passengers are currently being monitored by the health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, though the virus is not new, the case of person-to-person transmission is extremely rare.

The CDC said, unlike coronavirus, hantavirus does not spread in the air, but can only be passed on from person to person if they come in contact with urine, faeces, and saliva of rodents. Also, it could be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials.

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) infection if exposed to the virus,” the CDC said on its website.

Early symptoms of the virus include fever, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, headache and abdominal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Late symptoms of the virus are lungs fill with fluid and shortness of breath.

