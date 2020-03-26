General NewsWorld news

67 Catholic Priests Killed By Coronavirus In Italy

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A total of 67 Italian Catholic priests have died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Avvenire newspaper revealed this on Wednesday, adding that the youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53.

“Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest,” the Avvenire wrote.

The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial center Milan.

READ ALSO – Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies During Mass In Rivers

Pope Francis asked priests “to have the courage to go out and see the sick” when the pandemic was gathering strength across the country on March 10.

