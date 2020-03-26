Coronavirus: Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Demands His Release From Prison

Bill Cosby’s legal team wants him released from prison due to his health concerns and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The 82-year-old disgraced comedian has been serving a three to ten-year sentence at the SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County prison facility for sexual assault.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told website Six: “We believe that it is only a matter of time in advance of Mr. Cosby’s prison most likely falls target to the virus, such a confined area is the best location for a virus to spread speedily, it is dangerous to the jail staff members and susceptible inmates.

Bill Cosby is no detriment or risk to the group. He just can’t go any place, he is aged, he is blind. He can stay less than property arrest with an ankle bracelet, as he did just before, with his spouse taking care of him. Allow him do his time at the house.”

Wyatt says they fear for Cosby because if personnel gets Infected with coronavirus they could pass it on to him.