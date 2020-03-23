Metro NewsBusiness News

Covid-19: Access Bank Shuts Down VI Branch After Customer Tests Positive

By Verity Awala

Access Bank Plc has temporarily shutdown its Ligali Ayorinde branch for thorough disinfection after a customer who visited the branch on Monday, March 16, tested positive for coronavirus.

The bank in a statement released on Monday said the individual was symptom-free at the time of the visit.

“We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, March 16, 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement read.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the visit and he is currently being monitored at an isolation centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

“Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.”

Access Bank also urged people who visited the branch between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20, to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately.

“Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the coronavirus symptoms. please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do,” the bank said.

The bank also advised customers to adopt alternative banking applications to carry out transactions.

