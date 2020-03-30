COVID-19: Wealthy Nigerians, Religious Groups Must Give Back To The People — Delta Commissioner

The Delta state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has stated that it has become imperative for wealthy Nigerians and religious groups to provide succour to the average Nigerians as the coronavirus pandemic forces people to sit at home.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba, the state capital on Monday, Aniagwu further advised people to desist from reporting fake information about the dreaded disease.

“Now is not the time to be reporting fake information about this disease.”

“We have 12 holding centres across the state where suspects will be referred to before taking them to the various isolation centres for further treatment,” he said.