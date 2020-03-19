Four Doctors Quarantined After Contact With Suspected Coronavirus Patient In Ondo

Not less than four doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, have been reportedly been quarantined.

The doctors were said to have been kept in isolation after coming in contact with a man suspected of having Coronavirus.

According to Sahara Reporters, the patient, who is identified as David, flew into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, to visit his family members.

The man was also taken to the government hospital in Osun state on Wednesday after showing symptoms related to the deadly virus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Tacha Teaches Nigerians How To Properly Wash Their Hands (Video)

The man was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital before being transferred to another ward.