Haters Are Angry Because The Truth I Speak Contradicts Their Lies: Melaye

Former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly , Dino Melaye has stated that he is not worry about haters.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 18th March, he added that they are only angry at him because the truth speaks contradicts the lie they live in.

He wrote:

I worry not about the haters… They are just angry because the truth l speak contradicts the lie they live. Remember, people only rain on your parade because they’re jealous of your sun and tired of their shade. Senator Dino MELAYE