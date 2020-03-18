LifestyleHealth and Food

Nigerian Billionaire Self-Isolates After Flight With Coronavirus Patient

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Tonye Cole self-isolates after flight with coronavirus patient
Tonye Cole

Nigerian politician, Tonye Cole, has placed himself on self-isolation after returning from London on flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient.

Nigeria confirmed a third case of the involving a 30-year-old female who returned from the UK on March 13 after a 10-day stay.

Following the confirmation, the third case had arrived the country on BA 75 flight, the Lagos state government had announced that other passengers on the flight should go into self-isolation.

Read Also: Pastor Oyakhilome Prays Against ‘Coronavirus’; Says It Is ‘Demonic’ (Video)

Speaking via a tweet on Wednesday, Cole said the government’s instruction on self-isolation, prompted him to adhere.

He also praised the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its efforts to document passengers entering into the country.

“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to
@NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer,” he tweeted.

