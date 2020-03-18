Entertainment

Coronavirus: Banky W Pleads With Nigerian Travellers To Self-Isolate

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Banky W
Banky W

Nigerian singer Banky W has taken to social media to plead with Nigerians who arrived in the country from some of the countries the FG has banned from entering Nigeria.

According to Banky, these people need to self-isolate so as not to put others at risk.

According to Banky, these people need to self-isolate so as not to put others at risk.

”For Nigerians arriving from affected countries, PLEASE obey the authorities instructions & self-isolate for 14 days. Please. It’s not about whether you feel ill or not. It’s possible to have the virus & not feel any symptoms. If you know anyone who just got back, please warn them”

