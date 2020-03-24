Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth, Brymo Slams Troll Who Said He Has Faded

Nigerian singer Brymo is not one to be disrespected.

The singer put a social media user in her place after the latter took a swipe at him, saying he alongside some other good Nigerian acts have faded.

Wasting no time, Brymo made the social media user know he makes timeless music and that music will remain forever.

Brymo’s fans also wasted no time in slamming the troll.

In his words;

”Keep my name out your mouth fool… I’ll be here for eons, my voice will echo through all of eternity.”