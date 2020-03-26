NCDC Reacts After Nigerian Man Lied About Having Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has cleared the air on a man who claimed he is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

This comes after popular comedian, Sydney Talker shared a video in which he blasted the agency for not picking their calls and he claimed a friend of his also called and they told him he wasn’t having enough symptoms to get tested.

The agency took to their official Twitter page to address the issue with the words;

“We received several messages & calls, over an Instagram video. The individual was said to be very sick & reported that NCDC did not respond.

“We have reached out to him and he said what he did was a SKIT. He is well.

“Pls respect the call and message lines. Do not spread panic.”

