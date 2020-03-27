LifestyleHealth and Food

Pastor Adeboye Donates ICU Beds, Ventilators To Lagos, Others

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds with ventilators to Lagos State.

Pastor Adeboye donates ICU beds with ventilators

It was also gathered that the man of God also gave out ICU beds and ventilators to the Ogun State and Plateau State governments.

This was revealed in a statement released by the church on Friday via Twitter.

“Pastor E. A. Adeboye through RCCG Christian Social Responsibility has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases,” the tweet reads.

Read Also: Pastor Adeboye Says Coronavirus Will Teach People About Celibacy

See the tweet below:

 

LEAVE A REPLY

