Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Step Down As Royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on Tuesday.

With this latest development, they start a controversial new life in the United States.

The couple have already relocated to California, according to reports, after announcing in January that they intended to quit royal life and “work to become financially independent”.

The decision means they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and are giving up their office within the monarchy in Britain.