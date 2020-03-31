General NewsWorld news

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Step Down As Royals

By Olayemi Oladotun

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on Tuesday.

With this latest development, they start a controversial new life in the United States.

Also Read: Prince Harry Wants Everyone To Just Call Him ‘Harry’ From Now

The couple have already relocated to California, according to reports, after announcing in January that they intended to quit royal life and “work to become financially independent”.

The decision means they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and are giving up their office within the monarchy in Britain.

