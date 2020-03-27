LifestyleHealth and Food

Shade Okoya Debunks COVID-19 Rumours

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Razaq Okoya and wife, Shade
Razaq Okoya and wife, Shade

Business mogul, Chief Mrs Shade Okoya has slammed reports claiming that guests at the 80th birthday celebration of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E Adesola George Oguntade are falling ill or dying.

Mrs Okoya took to her IG page to debunk the rumors adding that her family members and other close friends were all in attendance, and they are all well and fine after 16 days of attending.



In a statement, Mrs Okoya said;

“The misinformation being circulated on social media lacks all credibility and its aim is for blackmail purposes only. This is simply fake news and I am using this platform to debunk it.

“I urge bloggers and social media influencers to use their platforms wisely in order not to spread panic or give wrong information to their followers.

“Covid-19 is a global pandemic which is facing all nations at the moment, and during this time especially it’s important to promote kindness and positivity and wish well to everyone.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and concern shown by all who have called and messaged me and I pray and hope all will be back to normal soon.

“I urge that God will answer all prayers during this period and let this big phase in the history of the nation pass very soon,” she stated.

