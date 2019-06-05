[Photos]: TY Bello releases ravishing images of Shade Okoya as she gushes over her

by Temitope Alabi

Ace photographer and singer TY Bello is set to celebrate 20 years in photography.

Taking to social media to share stunning new images of one of her most cherished clients Shade Okoya, TY wrote;

“SHADE OKOYA: Next year, I’ll be celebrating 20 years as a photographer. Indeed @shade.okoya is  of my favourite clients she’s been very consistent on this journey  of mine … Collaborating with me to create beautiful images and getting to do this over and again .She’s like the perfect muse …but so much more.

Today I’m posting some of my favorite images I’ve made of Sade  over the years . When I  put  her images together, it was hard to tell which images were done recently … I simply made few adjustments and images from a decade ago  looked like recent work .

This made me really happy .. it helps that @shade.okoya is aging backwards  but from the very beginning of my portrait career , I set out to make TIMELESS images .. It gladdens my heart when I meet a client from two decades ago and they still hold their images dear ..

As critical as I am of my own work .. even I find these images refreshingly beautiful .. I’ve been looking back at my own work a lot recently .. looking at clear patterns and lessons I can learn . It’s been a great eye opener ..

I have a lot to share in the next couple of weeks .. but to begin .. I present .. S.O.. the never ending beauty ..Sade Okoya ,I celebrate you and I thank you for every opportunity you’ve given me to make your beautiful portraits. It’s been an awesome privilege,” TY Bello wrote.

