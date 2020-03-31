Metro News

Wife Murders Prostitute For Dating Her Husband

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Mrs. Ada Amuzie, for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker, identified simply as Happiness.

Vanguard reports that Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband, Ejike Lambert. Amuzie then went to Happiness’ house at Imika Obiti, armed with a knife and stabbed her to death.

Read Also: Woman Murdered After Exposing Two Gay Men On Facebook (Video)

The spokesman of the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement said that; “Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Ada Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband (Ejike Lambert).

“On that faithful day, she went and engaged Ada Amuzie in a fight in her matrimonial home, she took along a knife, and during the fight, the suspect overpowered her, collected  the knife and stabbed her below her breast, thus leading to her death.”

Ikeokwu added that the corpse has been deposited in a morgue, while the suspect was arrested and would be charged to court soon.

Previous articleCOVID-19: It Is Not The Time To Blame Govt, It Is Time To Pray – Pretty Mike
Next articleActress Osiobeloveth Reveals How Rivers Taskforce Destroyed Items She Got From The Market
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Police Arrest Masquerade For Defying Ban In Ogun

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Police in Ogun state on Monday said it arrested a masquerade for allegedly defying the state government’s directives on high-density gatherings as part...
Read more

Relief Material: Man Laments Over Content Of Bag He Received From Lagos Govt

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Recall that only a few days ago, the Lagos state government announced plan to roll out relief materials to residents of the state, following...
Read more

COVID-19: Almajiri Boy Drowns While Trying To Escape Taskforce In Kaduna

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
An Almajiri boy has reportedly drowned while he was hiding from a COVID-19 task force put in place by the Kaduna State government.According to...
Read more

Covid 19: Firstbank Donates 1billion Naira, Reiterates Its Commitment To The Safety Of All Nigerian

Metro News Victor - 0
FirstBank has announced its donation of the sum of N1bn towards the joint effort by the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to...
Read more
- Advertisement -