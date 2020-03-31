Wife Murders Prostitute For Dating Her Husband

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Mrs. Ada Amuzie, for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker, identified simply as Happiness.

Vanguard reports that Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband, Ejike Lambert. Amuzie then went to Happiness’ house at Imika Obiti, armed with a knife and stabbed her to death.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement said that; “Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Ada Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband (Ejike Lambert).

“On that faithful day, she went and engaged Ada Amuzie in a fight in her matrimonial home, she took along a knife, and during the fight, the suspect overpowered her, collected the knife and stabbed her below her breast, thus leading to her death.”

Ikeokwu added that the corpse has been deposited in a morgue, while the suspect was arrested and would be charged to court soon.