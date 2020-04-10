Boko Haram: Chad Embassy Warns Nigeria Over Fake, Misleading Videos

Republic of Chad has warned Nigerians to be wary of misleading videos and images being circulated about the recent routing of Boko Haram by its forces.

The embassy in a statement on Wednesday said the videos were of dubious origins.

It also said some dated as far back as 2015.

The embassy said the videos and images have been circulated “to wrongly attribute to his Excellency Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, completely distorted remarks, taken out of its context and alleging inaction or non-participation of the Nigerian army in the fight against Boko Haram.

The statement reads in part: “The Embassy of the Republic of Chad to the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby informs the public opinion that for some time now, misleading videos and images dating back to 2015, with dubious origins have been circulated on the web and in some online or print media designed to wrongly attribute to His Excellency Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, completely distorted remarks, taken out of its context and alleging inaction or non-participation of the Nigerian army in the fight against Boko Haram…”

