Nigerians React As Mayorkun Features M.I. Abaga, Vector In Geng Remix

Popular Afro-pop singer, Mayorkun has sent a teaser to his fans and followers after he pointed out that he would be featuring M.I and Vector in a song.

The rival rappers, M.I Abaga and Vector started trending on Twitter and this time it isn’t because of a diss song.

Recall in October 2019, MI released an explosive track titled ‘Viper’ blasting Vector as a fake rapper who has never helped anyone succeed.

Vector, however, replied M.I days later, calling M.I ‘Judas the Rat’ who doesn’t help anyone without taking a lot from the person.

Mayorkun’s revelation to feature the duo threw the Nigerian Twitter atmosphere off balance and Nigerians have since reacted to the news.

