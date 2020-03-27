Entertainment

Covid-19: Stay Home And Stay Safe, Mayorkun Tells Fans (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Mayorkun
Mayorkun

Popular singer, Mayorkun also known as Mayor of Lagos has taken to his official Twitter handle to share a new video where In he advised people to stay at home as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus which is currently ravaging the world

In the video, the ‘geng’ crooner pointed out that the disease does not move adding that it is people that move it.

Read AlsoI Couldn’t Shake Mayorkun At Airport Because Of Coronavirus: Peruzzi

He further added that when people stop moving, the virus stops moving and would die.

Watch the video below:

