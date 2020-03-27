Slay Queens Can’t Snap Again Because They Are In Their Real Houses: Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has thrown a slight jab at slay queens who have not been uploading photos on social media since the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay indoors.

Read Also: Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why

According to the actress, slay queens are not able to upload photos because they are currently in their real homes and as such can not share photos because their homes are not good enough.

She wrote:

Now our slay queens can’t snap, because they are in their real homes.

Take care of your homes before impressing the street they won’t hear. Now E don happen.