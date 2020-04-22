Carpenter, 32, Defiles Six-Year-Old Girl In Kaduna

A 32-year-old carpenter has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Kaduna state command for defiling a six-year-old girl.

According to the report, the suspect was arrested at Bayan-Dutse in Chikun Local Government Area on April 21 by members of Quick Response Unit of the command.

It is believed that the suspect took advantage of the familiarity established with the victim’s family to carry out the dastardly act.

The NSDC Public Relations Officer in the state, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement, saying the victim was reported to have been raped in the bathroom of the rented apartment she resides in with her aunt.

One of the victim’s aunts, who was first to know about the unfortunate incident, said she knew about it after the harm was carried out and the victim was even moved away from the scene.

“When I first learned of the ugly incident, I was misinformed about it that she fell in a gutter because I saw blood on her cheeks and it was being washed by the suspect who held her and was pretending to be cleaning it by a gutter. “But after a critical check on her body, I discovered blood on her laps,” her aunt narrated.

She continued, “When we prevailed on her, she opened up that one man forcefully took her into the bathroom and slept with her with strong warning for her not to disclose it to anyone, else she will die.”

The State Commandant, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, was said to have ordered a thorough investigation into the matter after which the suspect will be charged to court.