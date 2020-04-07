COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief initiative that would be distributed to residents of the state so as to cushion the effect of lockdown being imposed on the state over the novel coronavirus.

Read Also: I’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party on Monday, 6th April.

“The Lagos State Chapter of the @OfficialPDPNig is organizing an emergency food relief initiative that will be distributed to all residing in the state irrespective of party, religion and ethnicity.

“The emergency food relief initiative is to cushion the effects of the current lockdown in the state. The Chairman of the Party, @ADEDEJIDOHERTY has received food items as donations from party supporters and the items will soon be distributed to the public.

#Covid19 The Lagos State Chapter of the @OfficialPDPNig is organizing an emergency food relief initiative that will be distributed to all residing in the state irrespective of party, religion and ethnicity. @ADEDEJIDOHERTY pic.twitter.com/gVOuVwmk8o — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 6, 2020