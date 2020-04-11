Dolapo Badmus Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says Dele Momodu

Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu has taken to his official Instagram page to share the outcome of the coronavirus test taken by CSP Dolapo Badmus.

Sharing a photo of the police officer, the journalist wrote;

“FORMER PPRO OF NIGERIA POLICE FORCE DOLAPO BADMOS TESTS NEGATIVE TO COVID 19

“Dolapo Badmos has tested negative to Corona Virus!

“We could remember some days back, a blogger reported how she visited UK amidst the outbreak of Corona Virus and suggested she contracted it!

“Dolapo was later subjected to Covid 19 test and her result returned negative. She has been given a clean bill of health to carry on with her essential duty of policing with a caveat to stay safe!”