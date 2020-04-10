FG Invites Chinese Ambassador Over Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China

The Federal Government has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian over reports of maltreatment in China.

A Nigerian returnee in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) who preferred anonymity had said that some of his friends in China were going through a lot of stigmatisation from the Chinese.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama met with Pingjian on Thursday to discuss the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

According to Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister for foreign affairs who made this known, the Chinese government has been called on to intervene as quickly as possible.

He wrote:

“Invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate Nigeria’s extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, China and called for immediate Chinese Govt. intervention,” he tweeted.