Coronavirus

Former Ambassador Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Kano

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Kano Governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday confirmed that a 75-year- old retired former Ambassador tested positive for COVID-19.

Ganduje said the State Government took the blood samples of 10 suspected cases to Abuja three days ago, stating nine came out negative but that of the former Ambassador was positive.

Ganduje, who spoke at Africa House, Government House, described the development as sad, pointing out that the state will take more drastic measures to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand.

He also ordered that tricycles in the state will henceforth be mandated to carry only one passenger as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to him: “Indeed, it is a sad moment for us. This is an occasion that we are not happy with. I am unhappy to inform the people of Kano state that today (Saturday), we got a patient who tested positive to COVID-19.

“He is a 75-year- old retiree and former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja, and came back to Kano on 25 March, 2020.”

