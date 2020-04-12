Coronavirus

Nigerian States With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (See List)

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Following the confirmation of 13 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, 20 states in the country are battling the virus.

Read Also: Easter: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

Based on the figures released by the NCDC as at Saturday, 11th April, Lagos remains the epicenter with 174 confirmed cases while Abuja closely follows on 56 and Osun in third with just 20 confirmed cases.

See the full list as released by NCDC below:

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are

318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths

Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

