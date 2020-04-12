COVID-19: BBC Inspires Hope In New Short Film With Idris Elba (Video)

BBC is inspiring hope to its viewers in a new short film that shows moments and sights of the world as affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Narrated by British film star, Idris Elba, the short film is inspiring hope as he’s soothing voice narrates that it will soon be over.

In the video, the 47-year-old British actor narrated the poem “Don’t Quit” by Edgar Albert.

Recall that last month, Elba announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to someone with the virus.

Watch The Video Here: