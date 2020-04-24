Hollywood Set To Make Feature Film About Whitney Houston

Hollywood creatives have begun talks into making a feature film that explores the life of Grammy Award-winning singer, Whitney Houston.

The feature film will explore the singer’s life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy.

According to producers, the movie took its title from one of Houston’s biggest hits – “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – with the backing of the singer’s estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis.

They also described the film as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration” of Houston’s life and music, but added that it would also be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted”.

Houston, 48, whose hits included: “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love for You,” drowned in her bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012 on the eve of the Grammy Awards after taking cocaine.