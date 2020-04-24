Burna Boy To Perform Alongside Ed Sheeran, Cardi B On Warner Music’s Play On Fest

Popular Nigerian afrobeat artist, Burna Boy is set to perform with a host of top international acts at Warner Music’s Play On Festival.

The musical concert is billed to take place online given the lockdown prompted by the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

The festival has a lineup that also includes American celebrities like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, David Guetta, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monae, and Roddy Rich.

The event is slated to take place between April 24 to April 26, 2020 and it will be hosted by American singer LL Cool J. Fans can watch the live music concert here.