Kwam 1 Speaks To Dele Momodu On Rumors Of His Alleged Affair With Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife (Video)

Media personality, Dele Momodu, in a recent live chat on Instagram with Fuji maestro, Kwam 1 de ultimate spoke about his alleged affair with one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi.

Social media was agog after a web user alleged that Ajoke has been kicked out of the palace for having an extramarital affair with the veteran musician.

The Fuji singer released a statement via his social media space in which he denied the allegation while the queen in a radio interview invoked curses on herself if she ever committed adultery.

Speaking in an interview with Dele Momodu, Kwam 1 said the people peddling the rumor are enemies and it would be a taboo for him to even think of having an affair with the Olori.

The legendary singer said he has no contact with any of the Oloris of the 80-year-old monarch.

Watch the video below: