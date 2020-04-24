Kyari Played Key Role In Return Of $300m Abacha Loot — US Govt

The United State government has revealed that the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari played a prominent role in securing the release of Abacha’s $300m.

According to the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, who made this known in a condolence message to the presidency, she described the late COS as a dedicated and patriotic public servant.

‘‘Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja.

Read Also: How Kyari Almost Became Obasanjo’s Running Mate In 1999: Mamman Daura

‘‘We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

‘‘He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically.”

“His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country.”