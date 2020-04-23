Shehu Sani Reacts As ECOWAS Names Buhari Champion On COVID-19

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Shehu Sani has reacted as the Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) names president Muhammadu Buhari as Covid-19 champion.

The outspoken former lawmaker in his reaction queried if the pandemic has now become synonymous with the African Cup of Nations(AFCON).

He made the comment via his official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out.

“So the thing don become AFCON, no wahala,” Sani tweeted.