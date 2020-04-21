Shehu Sani Calls For Diversification Of Nigeria’s Economy Amidst Oil Price Slump

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the federal government to diversify the economy of Nigeria rather than focusing only on oil.

His advice is coming following the slump of oil prices in the international market.

The former lawmaker expressed that there is always panic in Nigeria when oil price slumps, hence, to avoid such the situation from reoccurring, there is a need to reset the economy.

He wrote: “For close to 5 decades Government after Government talked about economic diversification but all failed. Oil continues to determine the direction of our lives &livelihoods.Mexico achieved that within a decade. Our heart beats faster each time the price of oil slumps. Time for a reset.”