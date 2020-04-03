Lady Narrates How Nigerian Man Used Her To Renew His Papers In UK

A young lady has taken to her Facebook page to recount how a Nigerian man named Kelvin lured her into marriage only to help him renew his papers in the UK.

According to Becky, he tricked her into getting pregnant and after she gave birth to their son, Kelvin pressured her to apply for a British passport for her son but his main intention was to get a permanent stay in the UK.

Becky went on to reveal that Kelvin cheated on her with her friend after she got him the permanent stay in the UK.

She then advised women to ve careful of who they fall in love with because some men will pretend to love you because of the benefits they can get from you.

See more details below;