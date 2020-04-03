Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has been postponed.

The fight was scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 20 June.

A statement from Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing said a new date for the fight “was being worked on”.

Matchroom added it was “continuing to explore the possibility” of hosting the bout at the same venue at a later date.

The statement from Matchroom Boxing comes shortly after the Premier League announced that the football season would be suspended indefinitely.