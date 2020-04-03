Sports

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has been postponed.

The fight was scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 20 June.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

A statement from Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing said a new date for the fight “was being worked on”.

Matchroom added it was “continuing to explore the possibility” of hosting the bout at the same venue at a later date.

The statement from Matchroom Boxing comes shortly after the Premier League announced that the football season would be suspended indefinitely.

Previous articleLady Narrates How Nigerian Man Used Her To Renew His Papers In UK
Next articleCooking Is Not For Me – Toke Makinwa
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two French Doctors who asked for...
Read more

English Premier League Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Premier League has disclosed that the 2019/2020 season has been postponed indefinitely over the Coronavirus pandemic.The English top-flight announced that it is committed...
Read more

UEFA Issues Champions, Europa Leagues Warning On Early Finishes

Football Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has decided to resume the Premier League and all other league seasons across the continent as Coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: Chelsea Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi Discharged After Testing Negative

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken out about his experience of coronavirus as he recovers from the deadly virus.Hudson-Odoi disclosed this in an interview...
Read more
- Advertisement -