Cooking Is Not For Me – Toke Makinwa

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has made it known she is not a big fan of cooking.

According to the OAP, cooking makes her sweat and smell and she hates anything like that.

Read Also: I Am Ready To Drink The Water Toke Makinwa Bathe With Because Of Love – Nollywood Actor

In her words ” I walked into my kitchen ready to cook and walked out with a glass of wine in my hands, cooking is not for me, all that sweat and smell yuck, crackers to the rescue..maybe I’ll try tomorrow’

Her post has since attracted several comments from some of her followers.

Read more comments below;