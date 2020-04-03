Coronavirus: CPC Boss, Irukera Reacts Over Racist Comment Of French Doctors

The DG of Consumer Protection Commission has reacted to the viral video where two French doctors said the drugs for treating coronavirus should be tested in Africa,

The DG, Mr Babatunde Irukera reacted to the video as he lashed out on Twitter after redirecting those involved to an earlier case in Kano 1996.

Mr Babatunde said that anything that goes against the ethics in clinical trials will be highly frowned upon as he specializes in such cases.

Mr Babatunde said in part: “We will be looking out for you when you arrive. Please consult Pfizer for their experience with their TROVAN trial in Kano 1996…”

