Linda Ikeji Hates God, She Is Promoting The Antichrist – Waconzy

Singer Waconzy is of the opinion that popular blogger, Linda Ikeji is promoting the Antichrist after a post she made about US President Donald Trump.

Trump had tweeted in celebration of Palm Sunday: ”Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern.”

In a blog post, Linda Ikeji reported the story with a caption that didn’t sit well with Waconzy who reacted as seen below.

“@officiallindaikeji has started promoting the Anti-christ again. Trump NEVER said God doesn’t exist. Read his tweet! Linda Ikeji has seen another opportunity to promote the antichrist doctrines. Fake woman who was rejected by her baby father with all her millions. What has she gained apart from sorrow?

.

She is powerless guys! She is fake news !! Linda Ikeji is antichrist. Simple !! How will she if God exist when she is a pure anti-christ who hates God. Don’t be deceived, guys. She is just a small demon”.