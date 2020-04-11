Lockdown: Abike Dabiri Replies Man Who Cried Out Over Arrest In South Africa

The chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has finally replied the Nigerian man who cried out to her that he was arrested in South Africa for going against lockdown to buy bread.

Reacting, Abike pointed out that the police was wrong to have pulled a gun on the man before going on to query why he also flouted the lockdown order.

Abike Dabiri wrote:

“Hope you are ok. Wrong to pull out a gun.But why did you break the rule on lockdown? These are difficult times and we need to obey laws.”

The user wrote:

“@abikedabiri I’ve just been arrested by Midrand Police in South Africa. I went to the shop to buy Bread and on my way back they arrested me. One of the police brought out his gun to shoot me. He had to drop it in his pocket when I did a live Video on Facebook. Just informing you.”