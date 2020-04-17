Trending

Lockdown: Senate President Lawan Reacts To Alleged Extra Judicial Killings By Security Operatives

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has reacted to report that no fewer than 18 people have been extra-judicial killed by the security operatives enforcing the stay at home order.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he directed that any security operative found culpable of unprofessional use of weapons should as a standard practice be made to face prosecution.

“I am saddened by the report by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) that 18 persons were killed by high-handed security officers tasked to enforce the stay-at-home directives.

“Extra-judicial killings, in whatever guise, should be discouraged in our society. It is a tragedy that those asked to enforce compliance with emergency measures adopted for public safety are now being accused of the needless and totally avoidable deaths of citizens.

Read Also: COVID-19: SERAP Asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Give N37bn NASS Renovation Fund To States, FCT

“While I condemn in strong terms the actions of this high-handed security officers, I call for a thorough investigation of the cases and that those indicted be promptly brought to account.

“Any officer found culpable of unprofessional use of weapons should as a standard practice be made to face prosecution.”

