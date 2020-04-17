Lockdown: Senate President Lawan Reacts To Alleged Extra Judicial Killings By Security Operatives

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has reacted to report that no fewer than 18 people have been extra-judicial killed by the security operatives enforcing the stay at home order.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he directed that any security operative found culpable of unprofessional use of weapons should as a standard practice be made to face prosecution.

“I am saddened by the report by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) that 18 persons were killed by high-handed security officers tasked to enforce the stay-at-home directives.

“Extra-judicial killings, in whatever guise, should be discouraged in our society. It is a tragedy that those asked to enforce compliance with emergency measures adopted for public safety are now being accused of the needless and totally avoidable deaths of citizens.

Read Also: COVID-19: SERAP Asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Give N37bn NASS Renovation Fund To States, FCT

“While I condemn in strong terms the actions of this high-handed security officers, I call for a thorough investigation of the cases and that those indicted be promptly brought to account.

“Any officer found culpable of unprofessional use of weapons should as a standard practice be made to face prosecution.”

I am saddened by the report by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) that 18 persons were killed by high-handed security officers tasked to enforce the stay-at-home directives against #Covid19 — Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) April 17, 2020

Extra-judicial killings, in whatever guise, should be discouraged in our society. It is a tragedy that those asked to enforce compliance with emergency measures adopted for public safety are now being accused of the needless and totally avoidable deaths of citizens. — Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) April 17, 2020