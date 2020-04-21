Money Is Not Always A Sign Of God’s Blessing – Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that having one is sometimes not a sign of God’s blessings in one’s life.
Sharing a post about a Portuguese billionaire who died of COVID 19 despite his wealth, Daddy Freeze emphasized that wealth is not always the answer to everything.
Read Also: I’m Not Interested In Being Buhari’s Chief Of Staff: Issa Funtua
In his words;
”Money is not always a sign of God’s blessing…. the lack of it is not always a curse.
“I wish Pentecostal pastors who preach that paying tithes attracts money would tell you the real truth.”