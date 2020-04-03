NCDC Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 190 (Photo)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 190.

The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1“

See the tweet below: