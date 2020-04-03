Coronavirus

NCDC Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 190 (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 190.

The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1“

