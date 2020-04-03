NCDC Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 190 (Photo)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 190.
The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;
“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.
“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths
“As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are 190 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
Currently;
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1“
See the tweet below: